Saanich’s food truck program will be back this summer at two parks with six vendors. (Black Press Media file photo)

Food trucks roll back into Saanich parks next week

Program returns with six vendors rotating between Cadboro-Gyro and Beckwith parks

The wheels are moving again on Saanich’s popular food truck program.

Gearing back into action next week, the program returns to Cadboro-Gyro and Beckwith parks on July 1, with six local food truck vendors rotating between the parks until Sept. 9.

This year’s lineup includes Country Crepes, Greek on The Street, Cup-a-Roni, Sub-Zero Ice Cream, Candytime, and Holy Cow Mini Donuts. Offering a range of savoury or sweet items, the vendors choose their own operating hours between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. Their schedules will be available on the Victoria Food Trucks’ website, streetfoodapp.com/victoria.

“We received great feedback on our food truck pilot program in 2021 and I’ve heard excitement in our community to see the program return,” said Coun. Judy Brownoff, chair of Saanich’s parks, trails and recreation committee, in a release. “The program supports local entrepreneurs and gives residents one more reason to enjoy our wonderful parks this summer.”

For more information on the program, go to saanich.ca/foodtrucks.

ALSO READ: Food truck pilot program in Saanich parks gets the green light from council

 

