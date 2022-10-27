Food trucks take over Langford this weekend

The first-ever fall food truck fest will be at Langford Station Arts and Culture District

Langford is hosting its first-ever Fall Food Truck Festival this weekend at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford foodies are in for a treat this weekend as the city is set to host its first-ever Fall Food Truck Festival.

On Saturday (Oct. 29) from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday (Oct. 30) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., nearly a dozen food trucks will be lined up at the Langford Station Arts and Culture District. In fact, there will be so many trucks there the city will be closing Station Avenue to accommodate them all.

The lineup is set to include Beaver Tails; Bird and Basket; Candytime Victoria; Country Crepes; Greek on the Street; Hazel’s Ice Cream; Kattia’s Kitchen; L’Authentique; The Banana Bus; BABKA Bakery House; and the BruBike (Sunday only).

The Victoria Beer Society will also be hosting a beer garden with plenty of local brews, as well as mulled wine and hot apple cider.

Live music will include The Bankes Brothers, Noah and the Flood, Skyla J and Oz, DJ Mike Devlin, and DJ Bonnie Takahashi.

Professional pumpkin carving, face painting, balloon art, crafts and the usual Station artists and businesses will also be on hand to ensure there is something there for everyone.

Donations are being collected to support the Goldstream Food Bank.

