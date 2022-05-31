Former Victoria teacher, longtime maritime historian earns 35th Admiral’s Medal

Barry Gough is presented with the Admirals’ Medal by retired naval admiral John Anderson on behalf of the Naval Association of Canada during a monthly luncheon of the Vancouver Island branch at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. (Photo by Paul Seguna)

A former Vic High teacher, historian, author and distinguished alumni of the University of Victoria, has earned the Admirals’ Medal for his contribution to maritime studies.

Barry Gough is the 35th recipient of the silver medal awarded annually for outstanding achievement in maritime-related science, technology and academic studies or application of practical maritime skills.

Gough was recognized for his lifetime achievement as a global maritime and naval historian, beginning with a pioneering study of The Royal Navy and the Northwest Coast of North America including 30 major volumes and numerous articles, culminating with Pax Britannica: Ruling the Waves and Keeping the Peace Before Armageddon (2014) and Churchill and Fisher: Titans at the Admiralty (2017).

Gough was given the award during the May 26 Vancouver Island Branch of the Naval Association of Canada luncheon at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club.

Established in 1985, the medal is named for Rear-Admirals George Stephens and Victor Brodeur and Vice-Admiral Rollo Mainguy.

