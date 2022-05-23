Fort Rodd Hill, Fisherman’s Wharf events set for Oceans Week Victoria

June 3 to 12 set aside to celebrate all things ocean

While a series of events are set for Oceans Week Victoria, there’s still time to register more local celebrations.

The volunteer initiative aims to bring the community together around World Oceans Day on June 8 with a celebration focusing on partnerships and activities that explore and interact with local oceans.

The celebration of World Oceans Day dates back to the 1992 United Nations Earth Summit. Each year, the United Nations selects a theme to engage the global community. This year’s theme is Revitalization: Collective Action for the Ocean – Shedding light on the communities, ideas, and solutions that are working together to protect and revitalize the ocean and everything it sustains.

READ ALSO: A peek under the Salish Sea off the shores of Victoria (video)

Activities for Oceans Week Victoria include a week-long Salish Sea Search Scavenger Hunt through Blue Jellyfish SUP and Pacifica Paddle Sport; Whale Trail Celebration at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Site; a Surfrider Foundation beach cleanup at Island View Beach; and the World Oceans Day Festival at Fisherman’s Wharf courtesy of Eagle Wing Tours and Greater Victoria Harbour Authority.

The Pacifica Paddle scavenger hunt in Brentwood Bay features ocean-themed clues hidden for those on canoe, kayak or paddle board to find. Find the clues and enter to win great prizes every day.

Parks Canada hosts its event at Fort Rodd Hill (603 Fort Rodd Hill Rd.) on Saturday, June 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m Explore the shoreline, take part in ocean-themed programs and games, and check out the new Whale Trail.

An educational, family-friendly event brings hundreds of people to Fisherman’s Wharf to learn about all things ocean-related on June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes live divers sharing the treasures they find, touch tanks to learn all about sea stars, anemones and other critters, and more.

Register events for Oceans Week Victoria June 3 to 12 at oceansweekvictoria.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Ocean Protection