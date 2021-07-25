Fort Rodd Hill summer programs bring the past to light

Participants can tune in to what it was like to work in a field hospital during the First World War. (Courtesy of Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse NHS) Programs open to all ages run seven days a week and immerse participants in historical military life. (Courtesy of Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse NHS) Participants can get a taste of delicious recipes that incorporate First and Second World War-era rations, as well as ice cream. (Courtesy of Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse NHS)

New programs offered at Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites this summer are allowing those of all ages to step back from the modern world and experience lifestyles from different eras.

Until early September, participants can experience life at a lighthouse (Lighthouse Chores), enjoy war-rationed meals and ice cream (Sweet History) and learn about field nursing (WWI Medical Training) seven days a week and inspect unique artifacts (Hands-on History) on weekdays.

All program admissions for youth are free and friend and family groups can additionally book an oTENTik experience to stay overnight at Fort Rodd Hill.

“Whether they participate in our programming or tour the fort and the lighthouse independently, visitors will be impressed with the beauty and upkeep of these historic sites, and an afternoon spent here will prompt many fond memories,” according to a statement from Fort Rodd Hill promotion officer Sophie Lauro.

For more information on the programs, visit pc.gc.ca.

