Free family movies coming to Saanich Fairgrounds in Central Saanich

Saanichton association presents Kung Fu Panda, School of Rock on Aug. 19 and 20

The Saanich Fairgrounds will turn into a large outdoor theatre this weekend as the Saanichton Village Association is screening two movies free in partnership with the Saanich Fair and the Peninsula Country Market.

The first, Kung Fu Panda, screens on Friday, Aug. 19, starting at dusk at around 8:30 p.m. Doors opens at 6:30, with members of Shukokai Kimura Karate Club offering a public demonstration before the main feature.

School of Rock plays on Saturday, with the same times in effect.

Concessions will be courtesy of 4-H Country Kitchen, Noel’s Donuts, La Tor0lla on the Run, Mount St. Michael Raspberry Farm and others, and of course popcorn will be available. Organizers ask audience members to bring blankets or, preferably, lawn chairs to sit on.

The Saanichton Village Association is a volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to building up the residents and businesses of the village area through events, functions and projects that benefit all.

BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund is providing financial assistance for the event.

