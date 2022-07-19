Free summer fun for kids on offer in East Sooke

There are 32 openings for free summer camp, July 25 to 29, at Ukrainian Safe Haven in East Sooke. (Photo contributed)

Looking for something fun for the kids to do this month?

Active Discovery Camp, which runs July 25 to 29 at the Ukrainian Safe Haven property in East Sooke, has 32 free spots left to be filled.

“It will be a fun experience for the kids with all kinds of activities,” said property owner Brian Holowaychuk. “If the kids are happy, the parents are happy.”

Holowaychuk is flying in an Active Discovery team from California to host and run the camp, which is open for children ages five to 13.

Active Discovery helps financially vulnerable, elementary school-aged kids get active and find new passions. The non-profit is also dedicated to promoting literacy and physical fitness and helps provide activity and care packages for Ukrainian children in the war-torn country.

Ukrainian Safe Haven, a 33-acre property, was formerly known as Grouse Nest until Holwaychuk and his wife Sharon decided in March to turn it into a refuge for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Holowaychuk said their efforts have been successful, with three Ukrainians able to leave the property recently after they were able to find jobs and accommodations. There are currently 34 people at Ukrainian Safe Haven, which has room for up to 50.

“It’s been going well, but most of the people we’re trying to help are stuck waiting for passports,” he noted. “There’s a lot of red tape, it’s not a quick process.”

Find out more about the work the Holowaychuks are doing at ukrainiansafehaven.org.

Anyone interested in registering kids for the Active Discovery Camp should email annasafe2022@gmail.com.

