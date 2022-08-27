Free week of activities on tap for seniors to try

Silver Threads Service is hosting Try it Free Week from Sept. 6 to 9, offering seniors a free chance to try their hand at different activities, including pickleball. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Greater Victoria seniors organization is offering a chance for those aged 55 and older to try more than 30 classes for free in September.

Silver Threads Service is organizing Try it Free Week from Sept. 6 to 9, offering everything from art classes to Zumba, yoga, Tai Chi, and pickleball at two different locations.

Silver Threads operates two seniors centres, one in Victoria at 1911 Quadra St. and one in Saanich at 286 Hampton Rd. Throughout the fall, more than 80 classes will be on offer for members, aimed at giving older adults an opportunity to safely reconnect after such activities were put on hold earlier in the pandemic.

For more information on Try it Free Week, or membership at the centres, call either the Victoria Centre at 250 388-4268 or the Saanich Centre at 250-382-3151, or visit silverthreads.ca.

READ MORE: Seniors, do you need help caring for your four-legged friend?

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanichSeniors