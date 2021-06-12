The Esquimalt Farmers Market runs Thursdays through Sept. 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Facebook/Esquimalt Farmers Market)

The Esquimalt Farmers Market runs Thursdays through Sept. 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Facebook/Esquimalt Farmers Market)

FRESH AND LOCAL: Greater Victoria farm markets ready to greet shoppers

A list of markets on the go this spring and summer, right into fall

Markets are back for 2021 with fresh fruits and vegetables, chicken and seafood on tap – with a return of non-food vendors offering crafts, clothing, jewelry and more.

Many of the markets aim to be waste-free. Customers can help by bringing shopping bags, water bottles and plates and cutlery for eating from the food trucks.

To keep markets open and safe, shoppers are encouraged to protect themselves, fellow guests and market staff and vendors. Basic protocols include: staying home if you feel sick; observe physical distancing from others; don’t linger, allow others to shop; wash hands frequently and avoid touching your face; cough or sneeze int a tissue or elbow; avoid handling items you don’t intend to buy; and regularly wash reusable bags and baskets.

Here’s a list of south Island markets on the go this spring/summer season:

Moss Street Market – Victoria

While it operates year-round, the ‘regular market’ at the corner of Moss Street and Fairfield Road kicked into effect in May. The market runs Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through October, when it moves indoors.

mossstreetmarket.com

Oaklands Sunset Market – Victoria

The Oaklands Community Association hosts this market June 30 to Sept. 1. It runs Wednesday evenings 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Oaklands Community Centre, 2827 Belmont Ave.

oaklands.life/sunset-market

James Bay Outdoor Community Market – Victoria

Now through Oct. 2, it runs Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the corner of Menzies and Superior streets in James Bay.

jamesbaymarket.com

Esquimalt Farmers Market – Esquimalt

Summer markets are Thursdays, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. now through Sept. 16 at Bullen Field behind the Esquimalt Recreation Centre, 527 Fraser St. A fall schedule is yet to come.

esquimaltmarket.com

Sidney Street Market – Sidney

In a pandemic-related shift in both time and place, the 2021 market runs Sundays in the Mary Winspear Centre parking lot. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through Oct. 10.

sidneystreetmarket.com

North Saanich Farm Market – North Saanich

Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church (10990 West Saanich Rd.) across from Deep Cove School – park at the church or on the street. Now through Oct. 10.

northsaanichfarmmarket.ca

Peninsula Country Market – Central Saanich

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. now through October at the Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd.

peninsulacountrymarket.ca

Metchosin Farmers’ Market – Metchosin

Sundays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds, 4450 Happy Valley Rd.

Facebook: Metchosin Farmers’ Market

Sooke Country Market – Sooke

The market runs now through Oct. 9 on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in John Phillips Memorial Park.

sookecountrymarket.com

Cobble Hill Farmers’ Market – Cobble Hill

The Bee Friendly Village Market – Thursdays 5 to 8:30 p.m. now through September at the Cobble Hill Hall grounds, 3550 Watson Ave.

cobblehillfarmersmarket.ca

Duncan Farmers’ Market – Duncan

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In the Duncan City Square and Ingram Street. The entrance is Kenneth Street at Craig Street.

duncanfarmersmarket.ca

