Fun-loving Red Hat ladies looking for new members

You might recognize them from their distinctive garb or you may have even heard a group of women in red hats and purple dresses singing We’re the Red hat Sirens to the tune of Puff the Magic Dragon without knowing who they are and what they’re up to.

The Red Hat Sooke Sirens are all about women over 50 getting together and having a good time, says Lucille Barfield, a member of the Sooke chapter since it was formed 18 years ago.

“We’ve raised our kids and raised our husbands, so now it’s time to get together and have a well-deserved good time,” Barfield said. “Some of us have been members since the get-go, and it’s always a lot of fun.”

The Sooke chapter gets together for lunches and dinners, has gone on some cruises together and has taken in several performances at the Chemainus Theatre.

Barfield noted that they have also created four risque calendars that raised a tidy sum for local seniors.

It all started 25 years ago when a small group of friends got together and wore red hats for fun. It caught on quickly, with Red Hat chapters popping up worldwide.

Ladies under 50 years of age can join as well. Although both age groups wear a lot of bling, the younger members sport pink hats and lavender clothes.

“Red Hat Sooke Sirens is down to about 18 members,” Barfield said. “We’re looking for new members, especially considering how Sooke is growing.”

Membership is only $25 a year, and those interested in joining can attend one or two events before deciding if they want to join. Visit the Red Hat Sooke Sirens Facebook page to look at some of the group’s activities.

If you’re interested in joining or want more information, email Queen Cheryl at redhatsookesirens@gmail.com or Vice-Queen Carol at geo@shaw.ca.

