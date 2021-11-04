Fundraiser launched for Colwood family after sudden loss of 6-year-old daughter

A fundraiser is looking to help ease the burden on a Colwood couple after their six-year-old daughter died unexpectedly Saturday morning.

Keira Algar, who lived with Rett Syndrome, had been admitted to hospital for a short stay when her heart suddenly stopped Oct. 30. She passed away with her mother by her side.

Keira was one of three of the Algar’s daughters and a student at Wishart Elementary School in Colwood.

“No one can ever prepare for the loss of a child, and we can’t even begin to understand the depth and pain of their loss,” a GoFundMe started for the Algars on Nov. 2 reads, “I am asking that we cradle the Algar family in the love of our community as they endure this unimaginable loss.”

The fundraiser aims to raise $20,000 to support the family with funeral and memorial arrangements, travel for those elsewhere in the country, and small comforts to help them grieve in peace. As of midday Thursday, it had already reached $14,000.

The fundraiser can be found at gofundme.com.

