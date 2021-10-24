Fungi get sorted during annual south Vancouver Island mushroom show

Mushrooms sprout near Quadra Heights Playground in Victoria. Learn more about those growing in the region at the The annual South Vancouver Island Mycological Society annual mushroom show on Oct. 31. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Solve the mystery of backyard fungi with the annual Greater Victoria mushroom show

A scaled-back event allows residents to determine the origin of neighbourhood fungi at the South Vancouver Island Mycological Society Mushroom Show.

Mysterious, elusive, delicious and sometimes deadly, fall is the time mushrooms make their most spectacular appearance. Those curious can learn more on Sunday, Oct. 31.

To ensure space for attendees and follow health protocols there will not be any vendors or presentations this year.

However, an estimated 200 mushroom species will be identified and on display and mycologists will be in attendance to discuss what makes mushrooms do the things they do.

READ ALSO: Death cap mushrooms arrive early in Greater Victoria

Members spend the days before the show collecting specimens from throughout the region to showcase the broad range of what grows on the south Island.

Each year the variety of mushrooms on display changes based on rainfall and temperature.

Visitors can bring mushrooms for identification and learn more about the mushroom life-cycle. To have a species identified, collect the entire mushroom, including the base and a bit of the growing surface and wrap it in wax paper to protect features. It is recommended to note the mushroom’s growing environment as well as what other plants and trees are in the area.

The South Vancouver Island Mycological Society 2022 calendar features 14 mushroom photographs and illustrations taken by society members and is on sale for $16.

The annual South Vancouver Island Mycological Society Mushroom Show is Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cordova Bay 55+ Association, 5238 Cordova Bay Rd. Admission is by donation and all attendees are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. Visit svims.club for more information.

READ ALSO: Online content creators in Greater Victoria and beyond eligible for Storyhive grants

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Saanich