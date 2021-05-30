Go By Bike Week draws hundreds of teams, expands scope in Victoria and beyond

Cyclists ride along the Selkirk Trestle. The renamed and revamped Go By Bike Week gets underway Monday, May 31 and runs through June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

The newly-formed Capital Bike hosts the 27th annual Go By Bike Week this spring, the second under the Go By Bike Week moniker.

“The name change from Bike to Work Week to Go By Bike Week wasn’t just semantics. It’s actually a change in focus for the entire event. The idea is to make the event more inclusive for everybody,” Capital Bike executive director Adam Krupper said during the launch.

Previously teams were limited to workplace commuters in the past and it did grow ridership, now it’s opened up well beyond those heading to work.

“Now with a lot of people working from home and this huge bicycle boom we’ve seen during the pandemic, we’ve opened it up to family teams, to people riding for recreation, people riding to support their mental and physical health while working from home,” said James Coates program coordinator. “Whatever type of biking you’re doing we want you to register if you’re going by bike.”

The spring 2020 event was delayed until fall because of COVID-19, but returns this year to its traditional schedule.

Go By Bike Week happens May 31 to June 6 across B.C.. While the usual celebration stations in Greater Victoria won’t be set up with public health restrictions still in effect, prizes still abound. There are about $15,000 worth of giveaways and every ride logged at gobybikebc.ca serves as an entry.

The provincial grand prizes include a cycling tour in Croatia. Greater Victoria residents can also win bikes including the grand prize, a $4,000 Norco e-bike.

Go By Bike Week also hosts a series of tips and tricks with cycling experts live online at facebook.com/CapitalBikeCa from June 1 to 3.

The event includes the sticker challenge – a bike scavenger hunt to support local business – where riders collect up to 10 different stickers from local bike shops, coffee shops, museums, pubs and more.

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission joins the celebration by offering cyclists free rides for the week and marks Clean Air Day on June 2. BC Transit riders must use the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding the bus from May 31 to June 6.

Bike racks on community buses and smaller fleet buses cannot be used after dark. Learn more at bctransit.com/victoria/riderinfo/bike-racks-and-lockers.

As of May 27 across B.C., 8,494 riders and 1,343 teams had registered, with 4,151 self-declared as new riders. Visit gobybike.ca to learn more.

