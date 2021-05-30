Cyclists ride along the Selkirk Trestle. The renamed and revamped Go By Bike Week gets underway Monday, May 31 and runs through June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cyclists ride along the Selkirk Trestle. The renamed and revamped Go By Bike Week gets underway Monday, May 31 and runs through June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Go By Bike Week draws hundreds of teams, expands scope in Victoria and beyond

BC Transit offering cyclists free rides next week, celebrating Clean Air Day on June 2

The newly-formed Capital Bike hosts the 27th annual Go By Bike Week this spring, the second under the Go By Bike Week moniker.

“The name change from Bike to Work Week to Go By Bike Week wasn’t just semantics. It’s actually a change in focus for the entire event. The idea is to make the event more inclusive for everybody,” Capital Bike executive director Adam Krupper said during the launch.

Previously teams were limited to workplace commuters in the past and it did grow ridership, now it’s opened up well beyond those heading to work.

READ ALSO: Bike to Work Week returning to Victoria with new name

“Now with a lot of people working from home and this huge bicycle boom we’ve seen during the pandemic, we’ve opened it up to family teams, to people riding for recreation, people riding to support their mental and physical health while working from home,” said James Coates program coordinator. “Whatever type of biking you’re doing we want you to register if you’re going by bike.”

The spring 2020 event was delayed until fall because of COVID-19, but returns this year to its traditional schedule.

Go By Bike Week happens May 31 to June 6 across B.C.. While the usual celebration stations in Greater Victoria won’t be set up with public health restrictions still in effect, prizes still abound. There are about $15,000 worth of giveaways and every ride logged at gobybikebc.ca serves as an entry.

The provincial grand prizes include a cycling tour in Croatia. Greater Victoria residents can also win bikes including the grand prize, a $4,000 Norco e-bike.

READ ALSO: Cycling groups merge to better serve Greater Victoria

Go By Bike Week also hosts a series of tips and tricks with cycling experts live online at facebook.com/CapitalBikeCa from June 1 to 3.

The event includes the sticker challenge – a bike scavenger hunt to support local business – where riders collect up to 10 different stickers from local bike shops, coffee shops, museums, pubs and more.

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission joins the celebration by offering cyclists free rides for the week and marks Clean Air Day on June 2. BC Transit riders must use the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding the bus from May 31 to June 6.

Bike racks on community buses and smaller fleet buses cannot be used after dark. Learn more at bctransit.com/victoria/riderinfo/bike-racks-and-lockers.

As of May 27 across B.C., 8,494 riders and 1,343 teams had registered, with 4,151 self-declared as new riders. Visit gobybike.ca to learn more.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike to work week

Previous story
Saanich runner finished a marathon of marathons for heathcare

Just Posted

Cyclists ride along the Selkirk Trestle. The renamed and revamped Go By Bike Week gets underway Monday, May 31 and runs through June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Go By Bike Week draws hundreds of teams, expands scope in Victoria and beyond

BC Transit offering cyclists free rides next week, celebrating Clean Air Day on June 2

Aerial view of the Capital Regional District’s wastewater treatment facility at McLoughlin Point, which began service late in 2020. (Photo courtesy CRD)
CRD putting finishing touches on five-year wastewater project

Treatment plant, other elements came into service on time, under budget: board chair

Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith is encouraging the public to fill out a special edition of the municipality’s newsletter focused on the ongoing Official Community Plan (OCP) review. (Black Press Media File)
Sidney mayor says success of Official Community Plan depends on public engagement

Cliff McNeil-Smith encourages public to fill out special OCP workbook

Yana Hempler sailed through the finish line with a huge smile and lots of extra energy. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Saanich runner finished a marathon of marathons for heathcare

Hempler covered 1,265+ kilometres in May, raising money for Victoria hospitals

Cetacea’s 3D printed bone replicas can reach as long as 14 feet. (Camosun College)
Victoria college teams with Salt Spring firm to 3-D print massive whale bones

Process shaves days of labour off hand-sculpting method of creating model bones

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Colorado has had its eye on Vancouver Giants netminder Trent Miner for some time, signing him in 2019 and putting him on the ice with the AHL Colorado Eagles for six games earlier this season. (Allen Douglas/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based Giants goalie Trent Miner signed to NHL team

Manitoba native, recently lauded for humanitarian efforts, key in Vancouver net last three seasons

Most Read