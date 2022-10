All goblins, ghosts, and ghouls in Colwood are invited to Meadow Park Green on Oct. 29 for a Halloween Monster Mash.

Organized by Royal Bay and the City of Colwood, the Halloween-themed all-ages dance will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and will feature music by DJ Chris Poynter.

More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

READ MORE: ‘Huge demand’: Supply issues could haunt Halloween amid trick-or-treating rebound

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,HalloweenWest Shore