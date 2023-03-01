A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of late North Island pilot Patrick Lehman. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of late North Island pilot Patrick Lehman. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

GoFundMe started for North Island pilot who passed away in November plane crash

Patrick Lehman was an avid flier and had an unbridled passion for adventure

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of the local pilot who passed away tragically last November in a plane crash in Strachan Bay.

Patrick Lehman was a longtime North Islander, an avid flyer, and he had an unbridled passion for adventure. Port Hardy local Brian Texmo and a group of friends decided to start the GoFundMe in order to help raise money for Lehman’s family.

“Patrick left this earth leaving behind the most beautiful gift, the gift of life,” wrote Texmo on the fundraiser page. “Sam, the love of Patrick’s life is pregnant with a baby girl and Patrick’s spirit lives on within her. As many of you know, parenthood is difficult and Patrick is not here to help through the many complexities it brings mentally, physically, and financially.”

The funds raised will be going to help “alleviate the financial stress that parenthood can bring as well as put money aside for [the] baby as she gets older to travel, play sports, gain education, and learn new hobbies,” added the post. “Patrick loved what this world had to offer, he explored nonstop. We want nothing more than [the] baby to be able to enjoy the very parts of life her dad loved so much.”

To donate to Lehman’s GoFundMe, go to https://gofund.me/07339e4e

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fatal Plane Crashfundraiserfundraising

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Grade 3 student ‘one of world’s brightest’

Just Posted

A crash has closed a portion of the Pat Bay Highway outside Sidney after a crash on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy of Google)
Pat Bay section near Sidney closed after crash

A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)
$55 million winning lottery ticket purchased in Greater Victoria

Freighters are using anchorages off of Vancouver Island more often and for longer periods. (Jake Romph/News Staff)
Vancouver Island waters an ‘overflow industrial parking lot’ as freighter traffic skyrockets: MP

The Vikes women’s curling team won the Canada West championships at the Victori Curling Club on Feb. 26. (Courtesy of the UVic Vikes)
UVic women’s curling captures nationals ticket after Canada West championships win