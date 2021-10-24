Goldstream Food Bank president and volunteer Gayle Ireland stands beside the meat pasta shelf with one of the sole cans left over following the Sept. 14 distribution. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Goldstream Food Bank in need of children’s snacks

Non-essential items requested to help West Shore clients get through their week

With an increase in demand, Goldstream Food Bank volunteers have been working hard to ensure clients receive nutritious, generous hampers. But it’s the items that round out a pantry that are in need.

While the food bank is not in danger of running out of its essentials – monetary donations go to ensuring these staples stay stocked when donations don’t meet demands – it is in need of those extra items.

Gayle Ireland, president of the Goldstream Food Bank, said items that benefit children and some of their homeless clients are needed. This includes Habitant pea soup, Heinz Zoodles and Alphagetti, canned stews, chili, canned meats and salmon, juice boxes, pudding and fruit cups – items that can be used for bagged lunches and after-school snacks. As well, coffee, cat food, wet dog food are needed, as are personal care/hygiene products such as shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, disposable razors and deodorant.

Ireland said these are items they don’t typically buy with cash donations received, but items they like to keep on hand for clients.

About 60 per cent of the food bank’s supplies are purchased locally, while 40 per cent come from community donations and food rescue initiatives.

Non-perishable items can be dropped off in the donation bin beside the ramp at 761 Station Ave. To learn more about how to make a monetary donation or the services the food bank provides, go to goldstreamfoodbank.org.

