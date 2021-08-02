Golf, swim + explore: Saanich park, pool and golf course named Best of the City

The team at Cedar Hill Golf Course strive every day to make the Saanich course even better.

It will come as little surprise to locals that Saanich is among the best of the best for local parks and recreation.

In fact, the District earned three such nominations in the recent 27th annual Best of the City Awards, hosted by Black Press Media’s Victoria News.

Here’s a look at some of the region’s favourite destinations, highlighted by voters.

Cedar Hill Golf Course

Local golfers are of course well aware of the Cedar Hill Golf Course, an 18-hole, 5,200-yard, par 67 course located in the Blenkinsop / Cedar Hill area. But beyond its stellar urban location and challenging-yet-accessible play, it’s the team that makes the difference.

“We are very grateful and honoured to have been chosen in the category of Best in the City,” says Ian Smith, Golf Course Superintendent at Cedar Hill Golf Course. “When it comes to making a difference, I believe it’s all in the team! We strive every day to make Cedar Hill better and we’re always looking at improving. I am thankful to have such an amazing staff – without them, this course would not be where it is today!”

Saanich Commonwealth Place

Greater Victoria is blessed with a number of well-appointed public swimming pools, a fact that makes it all the sweeter to be named among the best. Saanich Commonwealth Place goes above and beyond with its pool facility that includes a competition pool, wave pool, dive tank and shallow tot pool, plus a steam room and sauna.

“Whether you’re leaping off the tower and splashing into the deepest pool in the city, catching a wave or swimming with friends, the water is always churning here at Saanich Commonwealth Place,” says Alison Sheehan, Aquatic Programmer. “Thank you for voting us Best of the City!”

Mount Douglas Park

From beach to forest trails to breathtaking views from the summit, locals find a lot to love in Mount Douglas Park, a true jewel among Saanich’s 170+ parks!

“With year-round activities and experiences, Mount Douglas Park provides inspiration and enjoyment to thousands of visitors each year,” notes Gary Darrah, Manager of Park Planning.

And no wonder!

”At 188 hectares, the park contains the largest urban forest on the Saanich Peninsula, and you can explore this forest on more than 21 kilometres of trails. Whether you want to explore, picnic, play or enjoy the views, Mount Douglas Park has it all.”

To explore these and many more highlights of Saanich’s diverse parks and recreation offerings, visit online at Saanich.ca

