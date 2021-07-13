Colwood city hall. (File photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

Colwood city hall. (File photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

Good Neighbour program aims to keep Colwood connected

City hosting a Zoom presentation on July 14

Keeping people connected is an integral part of building a stronger, safer community.

The City of Colwood is launching a resident-led new neighbourhood program to help connect residents and foster support for one another.

It’s no secret the pandemic has posed a number of critical issues, including the public health emergency, the accompanying economic challenges, and the prevalence of social distress, Colwood’s website states.

The timing for launching the Good Neighbour program is fitting, considering the COVID-19 restrictions that made interactions difficult are beginning to ease.

The aim of the Good Neighbour program is to foster neighbourly connections that help build trust and cultivate a sense of home and security.

Colwood will host an online Zoom presentation on Wednesday, July 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. to provide more information on the program and how people can get started, including some examples of activities residents can engage in with neighbours.

Social connections, emergency preparedness, and security and safety are some of the activities and resources that support individual and community wellbeing.

For more information or to sign up for the Zoom meeting, take a neighbourly stroll over to colwood.ca/discover-colwood/good-neighbour.

ALSO READ: Indigenous garden plants seeds for a path to unity in Colwood

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ColwoodWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria HarbourCats host annual sock toss for Anawim House

Just Posted

Kings Park borders three municipalities – Saanich, Oak Bay, and Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the District of Saanich)
City of Victoria ready to donate $250,000 to Kings Road green space project

Margaret Lidkea shows the crow garlic volunteers will start to weed out of Uplands Park. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Crow garlic flies in Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

RCMP officers remove protesters who had locked themselves to a forestry road gate near Honeymoon Bay on Monday, July 12. (Submitted)
Old-growth protesters, loggers clash near Honeymoon Bay

Three Vikes field hockey players, including Anna Mollenhauer who is pictured here, will represent Canada at 2021 Junior Pan American Cup in Chile. (APShutter.com photo)
Three University of Victoria field hockey players will represent Canada at Junior Pan American Cup