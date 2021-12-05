Goldstream Food Bank volunteers, pictured, rely on charitable initiatives like Love Local BC for their monthly food hamper program. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Greater Victoria businesses, food bank included in provincial fundraiser

Goldstream Food Bank one of the recipients of BCLC initiative

This year Greater Victoria residents can check off their holiday wish lists locally and support the Goldstream Food Bank with just one mouse click.

A new initiative called Love Local BC from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) will run until Dec. 10 and lets residents buy from businesses across the province. The value of those purchases will be donated to one of 11 participating food banks, including the Goldstream Food Bank.

“The Goldstream Food Bank Society depends on initiatives, such as Love Local BC, to provide hampers to approximately 300 of the less fortunate households in the western communities on a monthly basis,” Sandy Prette of the Goldstream Food Bank said in a media release.

Customers can make bids in the silent charity auction to win gifts and experiences from across B.C. The Flying Squirrel, Kaboodles Toy Store, Spa Magnolia and Harbour Air Seaplanes are some of the Victoria-area spots offering prizes for the fundraiser.

Gift cards from Greater Victoria businesses, including Zingaro Floral Perfumery, VI Plant Shop, Axe and Grind and 49th Parallel Grocery, can be bought instantly through the platform, too.

In addition to supporting businesses and charity organizations, each person who makes a purchase or a silent auction bid will be entered into a draw for a Parq Vancouver (hotel and casino) experience valued at $5,000.

Those who’d rather participate directly may also bring non-perishable food donations to the Elements Casino Victoria until Dec. 10 in support of the Goldstream Food Bank.

To purchase a gift card, bid on a silent auction item or make a donation, visit the Love Local BC website at bit.ly/locallovebc.

Food Bankfundraiserlocal business

