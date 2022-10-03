Cyclists ride free on Greater Victoria buses Oct. 3 to 16. (File photo courtesy BC Transit)

Greater Victoria celebrates Go By Bike Week with celebration stations, free rides

Stations along popular cycling routes feature food, prizes, swag, mechanics and other resources

Free transit and celebration stations return for people-powered commuters with the advent of fall Go By Bike Week.

The Greater Victoria event runs Oct. 3 to 9 with cyclists registering to translate kilometres biked to greenhouse gas emissions saved. Participation is free.

Celebration stations are planned each day along popular cycling routes and any wheeled gas-free vehicles and riders are welcome. Stations feature food, prizes, swag, mechanics, cycling resources and more.

The final celebration station is Oct. 10 at the switch bridge on the Galloping Goose Trail (between Crease Avenue and Carey Road) from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria gears up for Go By Bike Week with Commuter Challenge

Victoria Regional Transit Commission and BC Transit offer free transportation for cyclists from Oct. 3 to 16. Buses are equipped with bike racks on the front of the bus, making it easier for cyclists to combine two forms of sustainable transportation when travelling distances. To ride for free, participants must use the bus bike racks or show their bike helmet when boarding the bus.

BC Transit representatives will be at Saanich municipal hall on Oct. 6 from 3:30 to 6 p.m., demonstrating how to use the bike racks on the front of BC Transit buses.

Visit gobybikebc.ca/greater-victoria for more information and to register.

CommunityGreater Victoria

