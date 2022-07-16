Capital Bike’s free All-Aboard Family Cycling program is back for its second year, helping families gain knowledge and skills to cycle safely. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria families invited to learn cycling safety with Capital Bike

Free All-Aboard Family Cycling program back for second year

Capital Bike’s All-Aboard Family Cycling program is back for its second year, giving parents a leg-up when it comes to cycling safety with their kids.

The program helps parents and children gain knowledge and skills to enjoy cycling safely, and consists of informational workshops on riding with kids or while pregnant, cycling skills courses for different ages, and a guided family ride.

“Many parents want to ride bikes as a family but have a lot of questions about equipment and how to ride safely,” said Adam Krupper, executive director of Capital Bike, in a release. “So we designed this really fun, interactive, and modular program so that families can ‘drop-in’ on sessions most relevant to them.”

All events in the program are free for registered families. Events are held on more than one date through July and August.

Interested families should register in advance at capitalbike.ca/family-cycling-program.

