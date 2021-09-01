Greater Victoria Harbour Authority seeks community liaison committee members

Application deadline for two positions is Sept. 7

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) has openings for two positions on its new community liaison committee.

The turnaround for applications is short, with the deadline for receipt Sept. 7.

The committee, set to launch this fall, is meant to improve the harbour authority’s “triple bottom line” of environmental, social and fiscal responsibilities across its operations.

To that end, the committee will engage in conversations about GVHA projects, priorities and issues throughout the facilities the authority operates. These include Ogden Point, Fisherman’s Wharf, Wharf Street waterfront, the Causeway/Inner Harbour, Ship Point and Steamship Terminal.

Committee members will be appointed for a maximum term of four years and are required to attend two-hour meetings every two months. The committee will function alongside and not replace involvement with First Nations, industry, community and government partners, the GVHA stated in a release.

For application and other information on the committee, visit gvha.ca/community-liaison-committee/.

