Greater Victoria residents encouraged to have their say in Vital Signs survey

The annual Vital Signs survey is available online until July 4 with Greater Victoria residents encouraged to share their views on how the quality of life can be improved in the region. (YouTube/Victoria Foundation file photo)

From now until July 4, Greater Victoria residents will have the chance to share their thoughts on how to improve quality of life in the region as the 2022 Vital Signs survey gets underway.

The annual survey organized by the Victoria Foundation forms the basis of the Vital Signs report, which is part of a national program coordinated by the Community Foundations of Canada.

This year, the foundation is going deeper into an exploration of what community means to residents. The theme for 2022 puts a focus on community, which is at the core of the Vital Signs program.

It also builds on the theme of equity and inclusion from 2021, according to a news release. In last year’s survey 58 per cent of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour indicated they feel included in the community, while 42 per cent do not. Part of the goal for this year is to better understand why some people don’t feel included and how to be more inclusive of others.

“The Victoria Foundation’s vision is to create a vibrant, caring community for all. The annual community check-up provides us a gauge of how we’re doing, and what we need to work on as a community,” said Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation chief executive officer, in the release. “We have shortened and further streamlined the survey in 2022, and I encourage you to have your opinion heard.”

Beyond this year’s special focus, the survey asks residents to weigh in on topics like housing, safety, health and wellness, and the economy. The final report will be released in the fall.

Residents can find a link to the survey on the Victoria Foundation website at victoriafoundation.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Victoria leads Canada in trans, non-binary representation, heeds call for education, acceptance

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaVital Signs