Amanda Evans, left, instructs Green Team Greater Victoria volunteers on where to cut invasive species. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Amanda Evans, left, instructs Green Team Greater Victoria volunteers on where to cut invasive species. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Green Team Greater Victoria tackles invasive species removal at UVic

Eco-stewardship group improving community connections, mental health as much as the environment

Green Team Greater Victoria was once again in the thick of it, removing invasive foliage for the sake of protecting native species, this time at the University of Victoria’s Cunningham Woods.

The culprits of concern for volunteers the morning of Aug. 29 were English ivy, English holly and Himalayan blackberry invaders among native Douglas firs, arbutus, grand firs and maple trees of the woods adjacent UVic’s Department of Computer Science.

The ivy, holly and even blackberry have never been tasty to foraging animals or insects, said Amanda Evans, director of programs and partnerships with Green Teams of Canada. Since being introduced to the ecosystem about 100 years ago, they’ve thrived and grown year-round in the south Island climate.

“If we left this area and did nothing about the invasive plants, they would form like a blanket (on the forest floor),” Evans said. “It would form a dense monoculture, so we would lose the diversity of native plants.”

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Green Team to remove invasive species in Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

READ ALSO: Colwood community members band together to remove invasive plants

As such, UVic’s campus planning and sustainability office has had an incredible interest in enlisting Green Team Greater Victoria’s team of volunteer plant removers for the past two years. On Sunday morning, the team included about 12 members, including several-time volunteer and UVic political science student Kai Richins.

“You don’t need to come back to notice the difference (you’ve made),” he said. Richins pointed to a small knoll that was completely covered and subsequently cleared of blackberries with one day’s work. “You go on lunch, and you see that the entire hillside has been cleaned already.”

About half of the volunteers on the day were first-timers to invasive species removal, Evans said.

“We attract a wide range of ages and abilities. Also, we’re very low barrier so it’s a very easy program to volunteer with,” she said. The Green Team is as focused on improving social inclusion and mental health as it is tackling invasive species, Evans added. “We’re taking care of our mental health and we’re taking care of each other when we take care of nature.”

Later in September, Green Team Greater Victoria will announce tree planting initiatives across ecologies where they’ve picked invasive species, including Sidney and UVic.

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentUniversity of Victoriavolunteers

Previous story
Dental services van in Greater Victoria aids Indigenous women and women of colour

Just Posted

John Rocher, chief experience officer at the Six Mile Pub and Eatery is masked up and ready to pour. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Greater Victoria’s oldest pub survived flu pandemic; in good shape to survive COVID

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Sunset Lodge long-term care home. (Google Maps Streetview)
Two more COVID-19 cases linked to Esquimalt long-term care home

Green Team Greater Victoria volunteers Una Papineau (from left), Anika Rao, Kai Richins Daniel Bu and Kevin Yang stand in front of their haul of invasive blackberries from the University of Victoria’s Cunningham Woods on Aug. 29. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Green Team Greater Victoria tackles invasive species removal at UVic

Nikik Lucas holds up a picture of her son Dustin, who died of an accidental drug overdose in February 2016. Lucas, who is part of Moms Stop The Harm, stands near the commercial plaza in Sidney where she works. The site also features memorials to two other sons of Sidney residents. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney mother mourning the overdose death of her son calls for more government action