Green team volunteers tackle invasive species on UVic property in Saanich

Volunteers work to pull invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers pull invasive species in the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) A volunteer pulls invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers haul pulled invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team) Volunteers haul pulled invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)

The native species at the University of Victoria’s Queenswood campus are breathing a wee bit easier, after a team of 29 volunteers pulled and cleared the equivalent of 22 bathtubs full of invasive plant material from the area.

Undertaken on a hot Sunday (June 26) in Saanich, the habitat restoration effort was organized and led by members of the Greater Victoria Green Team and saw roughly 3.5 cubic metres of invasive English holly and ivy, periwinkle and daphne removed.

This third visit to Queenswood by Green Team volunteers raised the total invasive species cleared to about 38.5 cubic metres, according to a release. About three-quarters of those working on the day were first-time Green Team volunteers, who among other activities, cleared ivy from numerous giant trees.

Clearing out plant life that clogs the life systems for native species helps build climate resiliency and contributes to biodiversity, the Green Team stated. On a human level, it allows volunteers to connect with like-minded others in nature and enhances their mental and physical well-being.

The work at Queenswood, which will continue July 23, is the product of a partnership between Green Teams of Canada and the UVic office of campus planning and sustainability. With financial support and direction from UVic, community members were empowered to make a tangible difference in their local ecosystem.

For more about the team’s activities, visit greenteamscanada.ca/our-green-teams/greater-victoria-green-team.

ALSO READ: Cyclists depart Victoria on cross-Canada tour for Parkinson’s awareness

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EnvironmentSaanichUniversity of VictoriaUVic