Halloween Roundup: Community events make the most of the spooky season

The Langford Fire Rescue team was busy last Halloween handing out heaps of candy during its first-ever Halloween drive-thru event. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oct. 22 to 31

Sidney Museum is hosting a jack-o’-lantern hunt.

Staff have hidden jack-o’-lanterns featuring different faces to be found throughout the newly refurbished exhibits. All participants, regardless of age, will receive some Halloween treats (while supplies) with names entered into a draw for the main prize, a $100-gift certificate from Buddies Toys in Sidney. The winner will be drawn Nov. 1.

The hunt runs at the museum from Oct. 22 to 31 and is part of the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society’s Halloween Spooktacular.

Sidney’s seventh annual Halloween Spooktacular (Oct. 22 to 31), organized by the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society, features what organizers call a range of spooky displays in the downtown core, exhibits at the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, the Sidney Museum, and a Community Pumpkin Patch sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Saanich Peninsula, among other features.

For more information about Halloween in Sidney, visit SidneyBIA.ca/HALLOWEEN.

Oct. 30

Carr House hosts a costumed parade of furry friends on Oct. 30, rain or shine.

Get out the thinking caps as categories include best owner and pet combo costume, best scary costume, and best homemade costume. A category even caters to those looking to participate from home – pet owners can send in a picture of their costumed pet to win best virtual costume. Perhaps most targetted, is the award for best Emily Carr related costume. Carr House is a provincial and national historic site and the birthplace of famed writer and artist, Emily Carr.

Masks are recommended for this event. Check-in for pets starts at 12:30 p.m. at Carr House, 207 Government St. Registration is required at carrhouse.ca.

The Royal Canadian College of Organists is hosting a spooktacular Halloween organ concert on Oct. 30 from 3 until 4 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in downtown Victoria.

This free event is open to all ages. Master of ceremonies Steven Benson will lead the audience through a spooky program of “crash-the-plaster-from-the-ceiling” toccatas. Performers include Steven Benson, Jorge Carrizales, Sandra Fletcher, Donald Hunt, Mark McDonald, Jennifer Mitchell, David Stratkauskas, and Jenny Vincent. Dress up as a prize will be awarded for best audience costume.

Over on the West Shore, the Metchosin Fire Department will be getting an early jump on festivities, hosting its second annual drive-thru Halloween event on Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. All who are brave enough to enter will receive a goodie bag with treats and treasure.

The fun will take place in the same spot as last year – behind the hall at 4440 Happy Valley Rd.

Oct. 31

Langford Fire Rescue will be back at it this Halloween with a drive-thru event at Westshore Town Centre from 2 until 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Langford firefighters will be doling out treats (while supplies last) while following COVID-19 protocols in the parking lot between Cineplex and the Homesense entrance. Firefighters will be assisting with traffic control, so please follow their lead.

While the annual community bonfire will not be taking place in Colwood, the Colwood Volunteer Firefighters Association has come up with a fun alternative.

Join the association for a walk-up or drive-thru trick-or-treat event at the fire hall, located at 3215 Metchosin Rd., from 4 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Firefighters will be ready with lots of hot chocolate and candy.

Not to be outdone, the View Royal Firefighters Association is hosting its own Halloween drive-thru on Oct. 31 from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

Taking place in the Canadian Tire parking lot, 1519 Admirals Rd., this event will be set up next to the garden centre. While firefighters are looking forward to seeing everyone’s costumes, they ask that residents stay in their vehicles (walk-ups won’t be permitted) to ensure everyone stays safe.

On the Saanich Peninsula, the Central Saanich Volunteers Firefighters Association will once again be hosting its annual bonfire and fireworks display in Centennial Park. The bonfire gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks at 8.

Nov. 1

The trails of a Victoria Garry oak meadow will alight with jack-‘o-lanterns in an event to extend Halloween celebrations one night.

The Summit Park Pumpkin Parade, set for Nov. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m., invites residents to bring their carved gourds for display.

Pumpkins will line the paths in Summit Park. If enough neighbours bring pumpkins, they will stretch all the way through the park. Groups are asked to maintain physical distance, and to proceed along the paths one group at a time.

The park is accessible for strollers and wagons (best for hauling heavier pumpkins) at the Topaz Road entrance.

Decaying pumpkins have been an issue in other areas of Greater Victoria, most notably in Mount Doug Park.

Organizers of the Summit Park event take that into account, suggesting a donation of $2 to $5 to cover the cost of removing the pumpkins for composting.

Nov. 6

And once the Halloween fun is over, Langford Fire Rescue will have something in store for those pumpkins. They’ll be back at Westshore Town Centre the following weekend on Saturday, Nov. 6 for their annual pumpkin smash event.

Pumpkins will be dropped from a 105-foot ladder to splatter on the pavement below.

This smashing event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with donations collected to benefit Muscular Dystrophy Canada and BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

ALSO READ: Fireworks permits required across Greater Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanich PeninsulaWest Shore