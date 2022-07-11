Parksville’s world-famous sandy beach is beautiful, but there’s lots more to discover in its inviting and walkable downtown.

Parksville’s world-famous sandy beach is beautiful, but there’s lots more to discover in its inviting and walkable downtown.

Has it been a while? Rediscover walkable, remarkable Parksville Downtown.

We’re more than just a pretty beach!

We’re in love with our world-famous Community Park, its expanse of sand, and the stunning views from the oceanfront boardwalk.

But our downtown is pretty too, and authentic. Banners, flowering baskets, decorative pavement treatments all create a sense of place. A new pedestrian wayfinding system, complete with beautiful gateway signs, ensures visitors don’t miss a corner.

Explore an eclectic mix of shops, services, accommodations and dining experiences in downtown Parksville.

Explore an eclectic mix of shops, services, accommodations and dining experiences in downtown Parksville.

Parksville Downtown’s colourful quirky walking map guides you around our charming streets to sites significant to our past. Places like the Rod and Gun, Abernethy House, and Memorial Avenue.

The names of our streets tell a story of enterprise and optimism. John Hirst was among the first settlers here when the area was known as “the River.” At the turn of the 20th century, a road was built from Nanaimo and a post office soon followed. The mail was distributed from the cabin of Nelson Parks, our city’s namesake. Logging was always a major industry. The extension of the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway in 1901 spurred Parksville’s growth.

Parksville Downtown’s colourful walking map guides you around our charming streets to sites significant to our past.

Parksville Downtown’s colourful walking map guides you around our charming streets to sites significant to our past.

Today you can explore an eclectic mix of shops, services, accommodations, and dining experiences. Throw in some local history and friendly people and you have a perfect break from average.

Parksville Downtown has a burgeoning food scene, with choices and tastes for every palate – vegetarian, sushi, seafood, Thai, Vietnamese, perfect pizza and burgers – everything from relaxing coffee shops to fine dining.

Our shops are uniquely us: small clothing boutiques; lifestyle stores featuring local artists and artisans; bookstores; gourmet, ethnic and health food grocers. There are fabulous finds and surprises around every corner. Parksville Downtown has an exciting mix of specialty stores, from urban sophisticated to funky fantastic, with prices as friendly as the city itself.

Did we mention that we’re pooch-friendly? You’ll see dogs and their people everywhere. Many of our businesses put out water stations for your best friend.

Parksville Downtown. When you’re ready, you’re welcome.

Find out more at parksvilledowntown.ca

ParksvilleRetailtravelvancouverisland

 

Video

Comments are closed

Previous story
Saanich volunteers celebrate 30 years of service

Just Posted

Some voting stations had line-ups on the 2018 municipal election on general voting day. The City of Victoria says registering with Elections BC before Oct. 15 will make voting faster. (Black Press Media file photo)
How to vote and your ballot options for the upcoming municipal election

Oak Bay staff will craft a report outlining options to shift the ‘change rules for home-based business’ up in the priority list. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay looks to bump home-based business rules up the priority list

The pocket ashtrays are being handed out by Langford Fire Rescue at their station. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford Fire Rescue handing out pocket ashtrays

The City of Victoria is inviting the community to participate in its latest reconciliation dialogue on July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hosting reconciliation dialogue July 11