HeroWork Victoria general manager Trevor Botkin is living his life on display as a mannequin for 53 hours at Mayfair Shopping Centre. (Courtesy HeroWork)

HeroWork mannequin challenge raises funds for Saanich-based project

Latest renovation project supports Power To Be’s outdoor wilderness programs

HeroWork Victoria is putting it all on display to raise funds for an important Saanich-based project that will make the outdoors more accessible to everyone.

HeroWork, a registered charity, works with other local charities on infrastructure improvement projects. Every year, general manager Trevor Botkin makes a spectacle of himself to raise funds for those radical renovations.

This year, Botkin is living his life on display as a mannequin for 53 hours at Mayfair Shopping Centre in a makeshift storefront, wrapping up the fundraiser on May 13.

The goal is to raise $70,000 with funds going to a project for Power To Be. As of Friday afternoon, more than $27,000 had been raised.

Power To Be believes everyone belongs in nature and serves more than 1,300 participants annually. The non-profit works to remove financial, cognitive, physical and social barriers to the outdoors while allowing participants to explore who they are and what they’re capable of.

The Power To Be project will see HeroWork transform an old dairy barn on its 78-acre Prospect Lake site into a multi-use, indoor programming space with facilities specifically designed to support Power To Be’s outdoor wilderness programs. The team will also be re-purposing a raw timber log structure to create a sheltered and fully accessible pavilion.

Donations can be made at canadahelps.org/en/dn/81320?v2=true and more information on the charities can be found at victoria.herowork.com.

