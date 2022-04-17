Highlands-based artists sought to help decorate new childcare centre

West Shore Parks and Recreation looks to decorate facility with five art pieces

West Shore Parks and Recreation is putting out a call for Highlands artists to create artwork for its new Juan de Fuca Childcare Centre. (Courtesy West Shore Parks and Recreation)

West Shore Parks and Recreation is extending the submission deadline to April 24 for artists wishing to design a piece of artwork for its new Juan de Fuca Childcare Centre.

The five selected artists will be tasked with creating a piece that enhances and provides vibrancy for the centre’s Highlands Room, while reflecting the organization’s vision and theme to inspire the community to move, play, and learn for life.

Proposals must fall within project parameters: it must be made of materials able to withstand a busy childcare setting, feature visuals appropriate for children and the general public, be no larger than 32 inches tall and 48 inches wide, and include hardware for mounting, although staff will do the installation.

Artists eligible to apply must live or own a business in the District of Highlands and be able to meet the project deadline of May 31. Successful applicants will receive a $500 honorarium.

The winning artists will be chosen by a selection committee made up of municipal representatives and staff.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 24 by email to llehive@westshorerecreation.ca and include a one-page letter of interest explaining your connection to the community; a one-page outline of your project vision, theme, connections to the display space and materials to be used; an artist resume and up to five images of previous work with each piece’s title, year, size, location and medium.

