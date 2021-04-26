Highlands District hands out $13K to 15 groups

Westley Wilson (top) and brother Malcolm Wilson participate in the firefighter course at a past Highlands Fling. (Black Press Media file photo)

Highlands community groups will receive 13,200 in grants from the district.

Applications for grant aid totalled a record $22,744, almost $4,000 more than was applied for last year. Only three applications were rejected by the committee of the whole, but most applications got less than requested.

Highland Heritage Park Society got $3,000 for community programs and park operations. The Highland Park and Recreation Association got $2,000 for seven garden boxes and to sponsor virtual educational seminars. West Shore RCMP will get $2,000 towards community policing, West Shore mental health support and staff support.

The Highlands District Community Association got $1,500 for the Highlands Fling that’s usually held in September. Habitat Acquisition Fund also got $1,500 for their Goldstream chums corporate sponsorship program. Peninsula Streams Society was awarded $1,000 to do a habitat assessment upstream of Matson Lake.

READ ALSO: Metchosin and Beecher Bay First Nation receive substantial grant

The Highlands Stewardship Foundation got $500 to collect water samples from Eagles Lake. West Shore Arts Council will have $500 towards putting on a virtual gallery project. Bike Victoria Society got $500 to help with its Go By Bike weeks. The Capital Region Food And Agriculture Initiatives Round Table will receive $500 to help host the annual Good Food Summit. Need2 Suicide Prevention Education and Support got $500 for their Youth Suicide Prevention Program. The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward #91 gets $500 to help publish a book of recognition for military service and run veteran support services.

The Intermunicipal Advisory Committee on Disability Issues will have $200 to host and transport people to music nights. Greater Victoria BMX gets $100 towards starting a bike loan program for people to try BMX-ing, and the JDF Performing Arts Society will get $50 towards hiring a realtor to look for a West Shore facility.

READ ALSO: Highlands, Langford firefighters rescue dog from 60-foot gully in Gowlland Tod Provincial Park

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

District of HighlandsWest Shore