Hike for Hospice returns to James Bay this weekend

The annual Hike for Hospice returns to Fisherman’s Wharf Park in James Bay on Sunday (May 7).
The celebration, honouring those no longer with us, supports compassionate end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice.
The 3.5 km walk offers friendly competition and awards for the top individual and team fundraisers, as well as workplace and service club challenges. Four-legged participants can also compete for the coveted ‘pawsitive’ spirit or best-dressed dog awards.
Participants can also honour loved ones by leaving a note on the Tree of Remembrance.
The event includes entertainment by Mufaro Marimba, a silent auction, face painting, snacks and more.
Registration gets underway at 9 a.m. before the walk starts at 10 a.m.
For more information, go to victoriahospice.org/event/hike-for-hospice-3.
