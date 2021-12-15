HMCS Winnipeg returns to Greater Victoria with morning sailpast Thursday

HMCS Winnipeg is set to sail into Greater Victoria on Thursday morning (Dec. 16) as it returns from a more than four-month deployment.
Residents can greet the ship from shore as Winnipeg conducts a sailpast starting around 8:30 a.m. near Trial Island off Oak Bay, then passes by Harling Point, Clover Point and Ogden Point, and heads east toward Albert Head and Esquimalt Lagoon between 9:14 and 9:20 a.m. before making its way into port at CFB Esquimalt.
As always, the sailpast is subject to weather and other operational considerations.
Well-wishes poured in online in August as HMCS Winnipeg was livestreamed sailing off into its deployment.
The warship and sailors return from serving in Operations Projection and Neon in the Indo-Pacific region. Anyone can watch HMCS Winnipeg enter Esquimalt Harbour by livestream at facebook.com/RoyalCanadianNavy.
Those watching the sailpast on shore are asked to adhere to current COVID-19 provincial health regulations.
ColwoodEsquimaltoak bayRoyal Canadian NavyVictoria