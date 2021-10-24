Christmas light parades and a variety of holiday events will resume this year in Greater Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Holiday celebrations return to Greater Victoria, lighting up the community

Annual lights festivals and parades are a marker of holiday tradition

The organizers of the Greater Victoria Festival Society and other local organizations recently announced the return of a variety of beloved annual Christmas events, such as the Parade of Lights on Dec. 5.

Careful planning took place alongside the Vancouver Island Health Authority so that the return of these events was able to be confirmed, a release said.

Kelly Kurta, executive director of the Greater Victoria Festival Society, said that bringing events like these back to the community means working together. “Cross-promoting, sharing resources, and showcasing our communities as a whole – together we are going to light up the city.”

Esquimalt’s Celebration of Lights committee said they’re excited to invite the community back to celebrate the season.

The 39th Peninsula Co-op Santa Lights Parade will happen on Nov. 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. from Belleville and Government Street.

The Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy and food drive will take place on Dec. 4 at the Breakwater District, Ogden Point starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Esquimalt Light Parade is set to occur Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at Esquimalt and Canteen Road, continuing down Esquimalt Road to the Esquimalt Plaza.

