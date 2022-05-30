Hot dogs, pulled pork sliders augment page-turners at Oak Bay book sale

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)

With solid confidence in book selection, organizers at Churchmouse Books are enhancing the literary offerings with summertime flavours for the annual summer book sale.

Pulled pork sliders, hot dogs and drinks will be at hand for the sale alongside a silent auction of selected special editions and collector titles.

The secondhand book shop that runs every weekend at St. Mary’s in Oak Bay expands once each season to fill the pews with thousands of pre-owned books, organized by category and subject.

St. Mary’s launched the by-donation, volunteer-run used bookshop in 2016. All books are donated and patrons make a donation for the books they take home. Proceeds support The Food Bank at St John the Divine, Our Place and Threshold Housing Society.

The Churchmouse Books summer sale is June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay.

