Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Hot shellfish: cooked in overlapping heat and low tides

UVic marine biologist said timing was bad luck, but isn’t overly concerned

Wondering how the barnacles fared during the heat dome? Not well, according to University of Victoria marine biologist Kim Juniper. Neither did oysters, mussels or clams.

“The three days of heat corresponded to the summer equinox where we had daytime low tides. So the inter-tidal organisms were exposed to the heat of the atmosphere rather than being cooled by the ocean,” he said.

In other words, they got cooked alive.

During the hot spell, Juniper and his wife went to their normal ocean swimming spot to cool down. But the smell of decomposing shellfish was so strong that they left, their heat unrelieved.

“Of course after cooking, they started decomposing,” he explained. Bacteria do their best work in hot temperatures, and again, layering record-breaking heat on top of very low tides during the day led to a lot of heat baking on those dead organisms.

It was stationary creatures that would have been most affected. Anything mobile, like fish or even sea anemones, would simply move to deeper, cooler water.

Juniper’s not overly concerned about the shellfish population, saying they’ll probably recover within a year or two.

“This kind of thing can happen in nature. It was bad luck that the hot weather coincided with the low tides. If it had happened a week later, it probably wouldn’t have been so bad.”

He is working with other scientists to monitor the overall effect on seawater temperatures from that heat wave, but the data are not compiled yet.

ALSO READ: 2 Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens recalled due to elevated levels of benzene

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ScienceWeatherWest Shore

Previous story
North Saanich part of Parks Canada program to sharpen camping skills
Next story
VIDEO: Greater Victoria master carver says Indigenous art a way to restore culture

Just Posted

Master carver and lifelong artist, Temosen (Charles) Elliot is busy with many large-scale projects at his workshop on West Saanich Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
VIDEO: Greater Victoria master carver says Indigenous art a way to restore culture

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Hot shellfish: cooked in overlapping heat and low tides

Terminus at District 56 on Peatt Road and Hockley Avenue in Langford is in its final stages of construction. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Terminus building nears completion, first tenants are lining up

Calgary Hitmen defenceman and Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop became the first player under an NHL contract to come out as gay when he made the announcement on July 19. (Photo courtesy of Luke Prokop/ Twitter)
First openly gay, NHL-contracted player gained insight from Oak Bay agent