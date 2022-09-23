In Shirley, all that jazz to support a good cause

Bill Kent and Shannon Rae will serve up a selection of jazz classics on Oct. 1 at Shirley Community Hall in support of diabetes education and research. (Contributed - Shannon Rae)

An intimate evening of jazz in support of an important cause that affects many people in every community is on tap in Shirley on Oct. 1.

One Hundred Years of Jazz – One Hundred Years of Insulin is a fundraiser in support of educating people about diabetes, said event organizer Leslie Ann Bent, who’s lived with Type 1 diabetes for 40 years.

The event ties in with Diabetes Canada’s Lace Up to End Diabetes campaign, which runs through September.

“A lot of the focus is on getting people educated on the health risk factors of diabetes. For Type 2 diabetes, many (but not all) of the factors are controllable,” Bent said.

The event, which gets underway at 7 p.m. at Shirley Community Hall, features Bill Kent and Shannon Rae performing jazz classics from the 1940s, 1950s, and on.

“I’ve seen Shannon perform many times, and she has an amazing voice,” said Bent, a resident of Shirley.

“I saw her with Bill last year, and they really work well together. Shannon often calls up audience members to grab a rhythm instrument and play along with her. The evening will be a lot of fun and a great way to support local talent and an important cause.”

Diabetes Canada has been leading the fight against diabetes since 1953 by preventing the onset and consequences of diabetes by helping those affected live healthy lives, and by working to find a cure.

Tickets cost $20 and are available by advance sale only. To order or for more information, visit rockingdiabetes@gmail.com.

For more information on diabetes, check out www.diabetes.ca.



