Inspired by crafts with grandma, Victoria student recruits classmates to make valentines

Middle schooler Liam Pope-Lau distributes thousands of cards to seniors in Greater Victoria

Liam Pope-Lau, right, and friend Kieran MacKay deliver valentines for residents at Revera Parkwood Place in 2021. This year they’ll deliver valentines created together with classmates to Shannon Oaks in Oak Bay. (Photo courtesy of Naomi Pope)

This Valentine’s Day marks the fifth tie a local student has spread love to seniors.

Liam Pope-Lau, now a middle school student at St. Michaels University School, has enlisted the help of his classmates each year since 2017 to make valentines.

His inspiration was making valentines each year with his late grandmother, who died the same year he started the project. The cards carry thoughtful and positive messages that let seniors know they are cared about and remembered.

To date, thousands of valentines have been shared at local long-term care homes, including Parkwood Place, Carlton House, Berwick Royal Oak, Berwick Shelbourne and Oak Bay Lodge, his mom said.

