ISSAMBA’s rhythmic roots comes to Sooke

Rhythms rooted in all five regions of Africa resonate throughout ISSAMBA Showcase performances.

ISSAMBA’s energetic and interactive performances invariably capture the imagination of its audiences, transporting them to the earthy and evocative world of African rhythm and dance, said Pulcherie Mboussi, director of the African Art & Cultural Community Contributor Society, based in Victoria.

“The concert is a joyous, uplifting blend of music and song that appeals to all ages,” Mboussi said. “It features a wonderfully expressive, engaging and diverse group of world-renowned African-born musicians and dancers with many percussion and traditional African instruments. We’re very excited about having our first concert in Sooke.”

The concert takes place on May 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Sooke Community Theatre in Edward Milne Community School. Advance tickets cost $25 until April 30.

Tickets from May 1 are $35 or $40 at the door and can be ordered at issambacentre.ca/upcoming events.

Proceeds from the concert support ISSAMBA Centre’s cultural, educational and artistic activities, programs, events and activities.

Mboussi was born in Cameroon and has earned a reputation as a community leader and advocate for promoting African and Caribbean cultures since she moved to Canada in the 1980s. She founded ISSAMBA Centre under the African Art and Cultural Community Contributor Act in 2012 when she moved to Victoria.

Since its inception, ISSAMBA, which means “come together” in the Beti dialect of Cameroon, has organized a variety of events, including African and Caribbean Spirit Nights, African Cultural Week and AfriCa Fest, Culture Days Celebration, round table discussions focused on cultural minorities challenges and opportunities in Victoria and B.C., and Black History Month Community Recognition Awards and closing galas.

ISSAMBA recently opened the first and only African Cultural Centre, a hub for people of African descent on Vancouver Island.

