James Bay’s Teacup Tree brings blooms and beauty to a quiet street

On a quiet street in James Bay, walkers can find a plum tree adorned with seasonal buds and teacups – The Teacup Tree.
Decorated in honour of the homeowner’s grandmothers, The Teacup Tree stands on Clarence Street, inviting guests to come and stay a moment underneath.
Standing under the tree, the hustle and bustle of Victoria feels a million miles away, even if the legislature building is just a few short minutes walk from Clarence Street.
The tinkling of the teacups hanging from almost every branch is accompanied by chirping birds and the music of a windchime, giving whoever is near a moment of peace.
The collection is a part of the artsREACH project, a non-profit that works to implement arts in schools, according to the tree’s website.
@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.