Japanese Cultural Festival returns for 22nd year in Esquimalt at new venue

Gorge Park Pavilion sits on important historical site for Japanese community

The Japanese Cultural Festival, featuring the Uminari Taiko drummers amongst other activities, is returning in person to a different venue, the new Esquimalt Gorge Park Pavilion. (Courtesy of Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)

The Japanese Cultural Festival, featuring the Uminari Taiko drummers amongst other activities, is returning in person to a different venue, the new Esquimalt Gorge Park Pavilion. (Courtesy of Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)

Residents are set to say konnichiwa once again to an in-person Japanese Cultural Fair, with the 22nd event planned for Aug. 27 at the new Esquimalt Gorge Park Pavilion.

The pavilion is important to the region’s Japanese community, according to Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society president Tsugio Kurushima. The new pavilion was built near a site where the Takata family operated a garden and tea house from 1907 until the family was uprooted and sent to an internment camp during the Second World War.

“It’s exciting for us to be back in person for the first time in three years, and to mark that return at such an important location for the Japanese community,” Kurushima said in a statement. “We’re coming back as strong as ever with our normal blend of culture, traditional arts, local history and Japanese delicacies.”

The festival will include activities and performances featuring a wide array of Japanese culture, from tea ceremony demonstrations and a performance by the popular Uminari Taiko drumming group, to a talk on fermentation and Japanese cuisine.

There will also be a guided tour of the Takata garden a short walk away in the park. The festival happens Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available on site, but visitors are encouraged to walk, cycle or take transit.

ALSO READ: Candlelight vigil aims to unite community

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CultureEsquimaltJapanese Canadians

Previous story
Victoria Dragon Boat Festival kicks off in Inner Harbour

Just Posted

The Japanese Cultural Festival, featuring the Uminari Taiko drummers amongst other activities, is returning in person to a different venue, the new Esquimalt Gorge Park Pavilion. (Courtesy of Victoria Nikkei Cultural Society)
Japanese Cultural Festival returns for 22nd year in Esquimalt at new venue

The Svee women’s softball team represented the Victoria Saanich Women’s Softball Association at the women’s Intermediate A provincial championships in Richmond. (Courtesy of Rachelle Little)
Saanich softball team takes silver at provincials

VicPD is investigating a sudden death after a body was found in a downtown parking lot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police investigating sudden death

Nulla’s reusable glass that’s been used at some Greater Victoria markets. The City of Victoria will create a new section in its 20-year economic plan and aims to become a national leader in the circular economy. (Photo courtesy of The Nulla Project)
Victoria looks to be a national leader in the circular economy