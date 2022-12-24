Save-On-Foods regional manager Roger Junker and store managers Lionel Gjerde, George Clarke, Josh Martell, Dave Alexander, Paul Anacleto, and Ross Prendergast, representing the eight Greater Victoria stores, dropped by Jeneece Place Dec. 16 with food and gift cards. Seen here with Veronica Carroll (left), CEO, and Cory Herrera (right), board chair, Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. (Courtesy of Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island)

Jeneece Place gets food donation once again from Save-On-Foods

The donated food and gift cards will help families staying there have one less thing to worry about

Families spending the holidays at Jeneece Place in View Royal should have one fewer source of anxiety thanks to a donation from eight Save-On-Foods locations in the region.

The stores donated more than $800 in gift cards to the facility, which provides comfortable housing for families who have travelled to Victoria to get medical treatment for their children for the eighth year in a row.

“We hope to make life a little bit easier for the families staying there,” said Save-On-Foods Colwood store manager Lionel Gjerde in a news release. “Our eight stores share a commitment to supporting important causes in our community and we are happy to come together for the families staying at Jeneece Place, and the foundation that runs this important facility.”

“Thank you, Save-On-Foods, on behalf of all the families staying at Jeneece Place while their children are receiving health care,” said Veronica Carroll, CEO of Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

“This generous contribution will fill the pantry so that families can use food in the pantry to make their own meals between hospital visits, and don’t have to worry about grocery shopping. Families have told us how much it means to have the support and compassion of donors like Save-On-Foods so that they can focus on their child’s health.”

