Knights of Columbus Sidney donates coats to kids

ḰELSET Elementary School principal Tassie Harris (left) and Knights of Columbus Sidney trustee Joe Bourdeau with a jacket the group gave to a student at the school. (Courtesy of Joe Bourdeau)

Knights of Columbus Sidney have given out 60 new coats this week to kids that may not be able to afford them.

“It’s important to us,” trustee Joe Bourdeau said. “We believe that every child should have a coat. That’s our main mantra. We can do it. We have the sources, and we have the donations. We believe in charity in every sense of the word.”

Some of the coats were donated to Ukrainian refugees at Parkland Secondary School in North Saanich.

“That was very worthwhile,” Bourdeau said. “That was amazing. They had nothing.”

Bourdeau believes the Knights of Columbus has donated approximately 950,000 coats in Canada and the U.S. since 2011.

