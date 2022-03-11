Kraken gig all in a Day’s work for Lake Cowichan mayor

The Lake Cowichan Kraken’s inaugural season has come and gone with the junior B hockey team just missing out on the playoffs.

A great number of folks pitched in to make the Lake’s first junior hockey franchise in decades a success nevertheless, including Lake Cowichan’s own mayor, Bob Day.

For a first year expansion team, the Kraken had a really good season,” Day said. “Personally, I think they are a great addition to the community and have developed a solid fan base who are looking forward to next season.”

And when next season arrives, Day will be there with a microphone in hand.

“Since 1969, I have played minor hockey, played one game of jr. B hockey, played men’s league hockey, refereed minor hockey, coached minor hockey, been the hockey announcer for the jr. A Cowichan Capitals [for two years around 2008], and finally play-by-play broadcaster for the Lake Cowichan Kraken on Hockey TV,” Day explained of his varied connections to the sport.

It’s safe to say, Day has got a pretty strong love for the game — so much so that he is able to use his gift of the gab (as any and all politicians typically develop while sitting around the council table) to keep keen fans abreast of the Kraken both at home and on the road.

“It’s kind of a cool gig,” he admitted. “The best part of it is that it’s on Hockey TV and allows the parents and relatives of these young players an opportunity to see and hear the games. While some are local, “these players are from as far away as Ontario,” he noted.

The Kraken went knocking on Day’s door, not because he was able to deliver a long monologue at will, but because he was a local guy who had experience doing some announcing for the Capitals in Duncan once upon a time.

Day was happy to take on the role of play by play announcer for his new home team, which in its first season averaged more than 150 fans a game.

“I never really realized how much I am drawn to the game and when you are broadcasting it’s like you are in the game,” Day said. “I guess it’s obvious this game was and is a big part of my life and has also allowed me to become acquainted with many awesome people.”

He is keen to return to the broadcast booth for the Kraken’s sophomore season and continue building on those ties.

Until then, in the off-season he’ll keep up his mayoral duties among other things — and maybe even deliver a few more long-winded speeches in preparation for his future Kraken broadcasts.

“Oh yeah, just give me a topic and I can go off,” he laughed. While Day admittedly took breaks during intermissions this season, he acknowledges “it’s gonna take one more season for me to fill my head with enough info to talk the whole time.”

That’s not to say he’ll be the only one talking about the newest hockey team in town.

“The team has become the talk of the town for sure,” said Day.

