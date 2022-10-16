Langford Fire rescue welcomes the community, celebrates 75 years

Anthony Rosanna Nia getting some help out of the fire truck after taking a ride during Langford Fire Rescue’s open house on Sunday (Oct. 16). (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford Fire Rescue is hosting its open house Sunday (Oct. 16), which also marks the department’s 75th anniversary.

The fire department opened the doors to its station on Peatt Road.

“Obviously, for the last few years, it’s been tough. We are a community-based organization but we haven’t been out in the community, or we haven’t been able to have the community come by, and come and visit us. So now after two long years, here we are, we’re able to open our doors,” said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey.

There were a wide variety of activities, including fire engine rides, crushing a pop can with the jaws of life and spraying the fire hose. Members from West Shore RCMP and BC Ambulance Services were also showing people their vehicles.

The event also included installations about the department’s history, including pieces on significant incidents the department has participated in, and histories of volunteer organizations like Emergency Support Services, amateur radio, the Women’s Auxiliary, and more who regularly work alongside the department.

“There’s been a tremendous amount of change, changing equipment, change in apparatus, changing fire hall with patients and things like that. But the very heart has always been our people and most of our members all started as volunteers. It’s great that we’re able to have a community that supports us so much, that they’re coming and donating their most valuable asset their time, to come and volunteer to help their neighborhoods.”

Activities will be open and available until 2 p.m. at the Langford fire station on Peatt Road.

