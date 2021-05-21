Langford Legion president concerned about city’s planned park development

More traffic, competition for Station Road businesses something to consider

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91 in Langford, said the Legion has lost between $50,000 and $70,000 in revenue due to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford developments planned for the Station Avenue railroad land adjacent to the Royal Canadian Legion could disrupt street business and access for the branch’s clientele, said the Legion’s president.

Earlier this month, Langford council and the Island Corridor Foundation unveiled plans to develop land between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Peatt Road into a park. This fall would see a dog park and parking lot on the north side of Station Avenue, with small business stalls and a performing arts space to eventually follow.

STORY: Langford’s Station Avenue corridor getting its park

The gravel patch that today sits beside the Station Avenue rail line provided parking that has been “a lot of help to the Legion for many, many decades,” said president Norm Scott.

Although he understands the city’s efforts to deter overnight parking and camping in the area, Scott wonders how the city’s new park development will affect Legion business if patrons can’t park nearby.

“The essence of what (the city is) doing is probably a good idea,” Scott said. “Is it the perfect location? Probably not.”

Considering the park development’s additive effect on the flow of bike and vehicle traffic, “the only thing I can hope for is that there is going to be some consultation with properties on Station Avenue,” Scott said. The park’s inclusion of food trucks also threatens competition for the Legion and Floyd’s local diner, he said.

He’s also heard suggestions for a car event in the area following the park’s development. “So what does that do in the essence of shutting down the street, and affecting the Legion’s business?”

“We have to look deeply at what the Legion is here for,” Scott said. “I think [the park development] is going to severely affect us.”

Related Story: Plans for new Legion in Langford include low-cost housing for seniors

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentRoyal Canadian LegionWest Shore