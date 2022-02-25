Legion, environment and support centres get funding from Langford

Langford gave $22,000 in grants to eight organizations.

Council approved all of the historically funded requests – based on the finance committee’s recommendations – but rejected two of the three new requests, “due to budgetary constraints,” according to a City of Langford report.

The Royal Canadian Legion received $6,000 in total, half for the Remembrance Day luncheon, and the other half to go towards a Christmas Dinner 2022. There was also a $1,000 for Goldstream Nature House’s Chum sponsorship program, plus $3,000 for a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria and Area mentoring program.

There was also $4,500 in funding for the Open Gate Church to help them provide fresh produce to low-income people throughout the Westshore and $5,000 for the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre to fund maintaining the Sexual Assault clinic that supports Langford residents.

Capital Bike got half of the funding they requested for their Go By Bike program – receiving $1,500, while the Fed Urban Agriculture Society received $1,000 – a third of the $3,000 they had requested – to cover the cost of 75 SmartPot canvas planters with soil, starter plants and seeds for approximately 35 homes.

Council also voted in favour of the finance committee’s recommendations for new requests, rejecting the Healthy Schools, Healthy People Stewardship Committee’s application for $5,000 to expand community infrastructure and programming space, and declining Fateh Care’s – a Saanich family who deliver groceries to those in need – application for $20,000 in funding which would have gone towards the operation of a mobile food bank.

The only new request approved was Peninsula Streams, which received $5,000 to develop, organize and participate in environmental projects and program.

