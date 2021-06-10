Family friends and the community are invited to shout, honk or wave their support following public health guidelines for the 2021 Belmont Grad Motorcade on June 11. (Map contributed)

Family friends and the community are invited to shout, honk or wave their support following public health guidelines for the 2021 Belmont Grad Motorcade on June 11. (Map contributed)

Let the grad times roll: first ever Belmont motorcade coming to West Shore

High school students celebrated in a parade through community that winds up at race track

A group of moms who never met before have stepped on the gas to create a memorable experience for Belmont Secondary School grads.

The mothers came together on Facebook with the goal of adding something special for students graduating this year, said Jennifer Caldwell.

“We wanted to congratulate the grads on a job well done, and for their perseverance through a really challenging year,” she said. “Unfortunately, they had to cancel the prom and lots of the regular grad activities, so we wanted to come up with something special. They’ve been real troopers throughout the pandemic and they have all shown true grit throughout this … Words don’t really do justice in describing what this year has been like for them.”

Once the most recent public health guidelines were unveiled on May 25, the mothers kicked plans for a motorcade-style event into high gear, after one revealed they had a connection to Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway.

Given that another mom’s community connections include Langford council, West Shore RCMP and Langford Fire Rescue, the idea of organizing the first-ever Belmont grad motorcade gained serious traction, Caldwell said. Yet another group member arranged for the event to be recorded, so students will have a video of their special night.

The motorcade will head out from the school on Friday (June 11) at 7 p.m. and wind its way through the community before ending up at Westshore Motorsports Park.

Unfortunately, current public health restrictions won’t allow for parents, family and friends to join students at the finish, but everyone is encouraged to find a spot along the route and honk, shout or wave their congratulations from a safe social distance, Caldwell said.

“We want to thank the City of Langford’s mayor and council, Westshore RCMP, Langford Fire Rescue, Westshore Towing, Westshore Motorsports Park, Allsalt Maritime, Belmont teachers and staff and the community at large for making this possible,” she added. “We couldn’t have done it without their tremendous support.”

