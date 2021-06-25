Local swim team to stroke 60K from Jordan River to Colwood

Susan Simmons and the Spirit Orcas pictured during a swim meet in 2020. The group will swim a total of 60 kilometres from Jordan River to Colwood in anticipation of eventually crossing the English Channel in future years. (Courtesy of the Spirit Orcas)

Starting this Saturday (June 26), a local swim team will begin swimming the 60 kilometres from Jordan River to Colwood, as a preparation for crossing the English Channel.

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons and her team, the Spirit Orcas, will attempt four staged 15-km swims amid strong currents, cold ocean temperatures and encounters with jellyfish and orcas.

This is part of a long-term training regime that will include circling Hornby Island and crossing the Strait of Georgia (2021), the Strait of Juan de Fuca (2022) and eventually the channel between England and France (2023 or 2024).

The Spirit Orcas team consists of swimmers with developmental disabilities who practise twice a week off Willows Beach. Last summer, the team swam eight 10-km lengths from Brentwood Bay to Colwood.

Simmons herself has multiple sclerosis and trains in cold water to alleviate symptoms. Her achievements include crossing Lake Cowichan, swimming from Port Angeles, Wash. to Ogden Point, and making the first known crossing of Haro Strait.

This summer’s swim schedule will depend largely on sea and weather conditions, but is set to begin this weekend. The first 15-km stretch will go from Jordan River to Muir Creek, with the remaining three segments happening throughout July and reaching Whiffin Spit, Shelter Islands and finally the Colwood waterfront.

“Part of the swim involves issuing a friendly challenge to the public, asking them to donate their time to help members of the community living with disabilities set and achieve goals,” Simmons said in a release, noting there is no greater gift than time.

To track the swims in real time, visit facebook.com/susan.simmons.775823.

