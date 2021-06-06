Longtime Cadboro Bay resident Eric Dahli, 78, has stepped down from his role as chair of the community association board after nearly 20 years. (Photo submitted by Eric Dahli)

Longtime Saanich neighbourhood volunteer stepping back to tend to bucket list

Eric Dahli, a Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association stalwart since 1999, making travel plans

After almost 20 years of serving on the board of the Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association, longtime neighbourhood advocate Eric Dahli is setting sail.

During the association’s virtual board meeting on May 26, Dahli, 78, announced he would be stepping down as chair after nearly two decades.

He became involved in the CRBA 22 years ago when the current local area plan (LAP) for Cadboro Bay was being developed. It wasn’t until he was looking over old LAP documents recently that he realized how long he’d been involved in the goings-on of the board. Save for a break he took a few years ago, he’s been part of the community association since 1999 – through all the changes the village has seen.

Cadboro Bay Residents Association Chair Eric Dahli at Cadboro-Gyro Park in November 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dahli’s next realization was that his 80th birthday is fast approaching and a look at his personal calendar made him decide it was time to revisit his bucket list. With that in mind, he decided to set out on a sailing trip for the summer and hopes to travel with his wife, Dorothy, once it’s permitted. The pair have travelled extensively in the past – often through home exchanges.

After sharing his plans to resign, Dahli recommended that the CBRA appoint Liz Miller, the board’s vice-chair, as his temporary replacement until the next annual general meeting which will likely take place this fall.

“As a former HR person, I know the value of succession planning,” he told the board, adding he would serve as past chair for a year to ensure a smooth transition.

Community associations are an “important part of our community engagement,” said Mayor Fred Haynes, adding that Dahli has dedicated much time and effort to issues impacting Cadboro Bay and Saanich. “I wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Dahli plans to continue assisting the CBRA and serving on the Saanich Community Association Network, as a member of the Cadboro Bay Dead Boats Society – which he co-founded – and with the LAP renewal committee. He joked that returning to the board as a director at some point in the future is not out of the question.

