Low-cost borrowing an option for grad celebration gear in Greater Victoria

With the wave of a wand, Elizabeth Surerus and her small team of volunteers will outfit any Greater Victoria teen with graduation duds at a low cost. (Courtesy Elizabeth Surerus)

Those looking to gussy up for grad don’t need to drop a bundle on duds they may never wear again thanks to the magic of one woman’s closet.

Saanich resident Elizabeth Surerus, through her Magic Wand Project, offers inexpensive rentals on prom dresses, tuxedos and suits for Grade 12 students to use for graduation activities.

Open to graduating students across Greater Victoria, Surerus has more than 100 dresses in new-like condition and at least 40 tuxedos and suits.

“We have the shoes, if they wish, and jewelry and handbags all included,” Surerus said. “After they’ve found their dress, they often want to find the jewelry that goes with the dress. It’s nice they can get all of that.”

Hosted in a private home in the Gordon Head area, it’s easily accessible by transit for students to select from garments available – by appointment.

Surerus and her volunteers are on hand to show the garments which they keep in a variety of styles and sizes.

Students pay a small fee, and can return the items afterward – the organization takes care of the dry cleaning.

“I’ve been having more international students last year and this year,” Surerus said. “When they come here, they don’t know about grad or bringing a dress. They don’t want to buy one and have to take it home with them.”

Those looking to borrow for a small fee can call 250-658-0246 or email esurerus@telus.net for an appointment.

